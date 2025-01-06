Outlander season 7 episode 16 (finale): Claire’s fate revealed?

We know that there are a lot of big questions worth wondering ahead of Outlander season 7 episode 16 on Starz. What’s the big one we are wondering about now? Well, a lot of that just comes down to whether or not Claire is still alive.

After all, were it not for the Diana Gabaldon source material, we would have been legitimately concerned over her safety, and for good reason. She was just shot! Yet, we knew that she has to stick around for the end of the story … but how she does make it remains to see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a new sneak-peek photo for what lies ahead, one that does do a great job of showing that Claire is okay. She’s still in bed, and also have what seems to be a particularly awkward discussion with Lord John and Jamie. After that short marriage earlier this season, it is easy to figure out why this would be a relatively strange situation for the three to navigate.

Yet, at the end of the day we know that there is a lot of love and care here, and there are also some larger issues that do need taking care of. One of the biggest ones to us is going to be what happens in regards to the war, given that Jamie stepped away from the battlefield to be with his wife. What is going to happen to him now, let alone a lot of the other people he is close to? We think the finale will take on some of that.

The bad news here is that the end of Outlander season 7 is not going to be on the air for a while — it is currently set for a week from Friday.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Outlander now, including what else will be ahead in the finale

What do you think we are going to se seeing moving into the Outlander season 7 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some additional updates right now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







