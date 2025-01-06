Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere brings The Talamasca teaser

Along with the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere tonight, we were reminded that another big part of the Anne Rice universe is coming. To be specific here, we are talking about The Talamasca, the new series that is going to offer up a new look at the investigative group that is featured both on this show and also Interview with the Vampire.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see what amounts to a brief, ten-second teaser for the new spin-off, which is launching later this year. It may not give you much, but it is a great reminder that the Talamasca is always watching. Also, we tend to think that they are going to be all the more important as this season goes along.

Why not reveal more here? Well, we do tend to think that there are a lot of reasons for it, with the biggest one being that the launch of the new series is still several months away. We are going to need to be patient for it, but at least there are still several episodes of the current Anne Rice show still to come! By virtue of that, we do also think that there are going to be some more teasers for The Talamasca on the way, as well, and this is a part of an elaborate promotional strategy to get people hooked. After all, this group may be a slightly harder sell than something familiar like vampires or witches.

When are we getting more of Interview with the Vampire?

If you are curious about this, the bad news here is that we’re going to be waiting for a good while. Our general sentiment right now is if we are lucky, we will have a chance to see it in the first half of 2026.

