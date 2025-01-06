Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox, January 6, 2025?

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We are sure that plenty of people out there would love to have the series back and soon. Why wouldn’t they? We are in the new year and by virtue of that, it makes it all the easier to want the show back immediately. That is especially the case now when you remember that there are a few episodes remaining.

Well, this is where we unfortunately do have to share some of the bad news here that you are going to be waiting a good while to see the series back, regardless of whether or not that is something we want.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve wondered if Fox would consider bumping up the return date of Lone Star earlier in the month but alas, that is not going to be the case. The plan is for Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast to come back on Monday, January 20, and with some installments that are stuffed full of near-constant emotion. The previews for what lie ahead signal that we could be seeing a crisis like no other — one that may even be reminiscent of the end of the world! Yes, that is bonkers, but here is a reminder that this is a completely bonkers show that does do crazy stuff like this a lot of the time.

In the end, the most important thing is that the writers find a way to deliver a great conclusion to a lot of big character stories — that may be hard to do, but it’s important since there is no guarantee that you are ever going to see any of these people again in another version of the show.

