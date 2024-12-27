9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 spoilers: TK & Carlos’ big decision

We are still weeks away from the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 to Fox, but we should note that emotional times are coming.

So what is the push of one of the big stories going to be? Well, let’s just say that the relationship between TK and Carlos will be tested once more. We do tend to think these two have had plenty of these already, but this show loves drama! Also, there is still reason to be confident that they will get through this.

So what is the center of the conflict going to be here? Well, let’s just say that it is tied to TK’s little brother Jonah — are we going to see him try to officially adopt him? This is something that is going to be discussed in some way coming up; speaking to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Rashad Raisani had to say:

“We will do an episode where we deal with some of the unexpected turbulence that comes their way on that front … It leads to an ultimate decision for one of these guys. It’s a series-altering moment.”

We certainly think that it is going to be an emotional moment for sure, and one of many that you are likely to see as we get closer and closer to the end of the series. This show loves to keep you on your toes, so why would we ever think that this is going to change now?

Beyond what is going on for TK and Carlos personally, remember that Lone Star still has some pretty enormous challenges for the entire cast — think in terms of an incident that could be thought of as the end of the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

