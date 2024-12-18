9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Apocalyptic’ drama

If there is anything that we can say about 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 based on some of what we’ve seen so far, it is this: There is a TON of chaotic stuff coming around the bend.

In particular, some of the previews for what is ahead are suggesting that we could be going in some sort of crazy, post-apocalyptic direction with the end of the world almost here. Of course, we don’t think that this is actually what is going to happen, given that there is still a flagship show and a larger universe that needs to be attended to here. Yet, the threat of it alone may be enough to produce some really interesting stories, and that may be something that the powers-that-be are currently banking on at this point.

To get a little more insight on what to expect, just check out what 9-1-1: Lone Star co-showrunner Rashad Raisani had to say to TV Insider:

The thing that I can say is that everyone in the last two episodes gets pushed to their extreme limit—and some past it, to be honest. We have some of our most insane apocalyptic emergencies in 11 and 12. It’s basically a combination of The Last of Us and Chernobyl. It mirrors where all of the characters are, and most of them are in an apocalyptic space for one reason or another.

The idea here at this point seems to be pretty simple: To deliver a story that is all sorts of big, bold, chaotic, and crazy — can you really want anything else to close this out? While the writers did not 100% know that this was the final season at the time they were making these episodes, they had a good feeling and clearly, that was enough to make them jump on trying to wrap up some loose ends. Not only that, but then also trying to do it in the most entertaining way possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

