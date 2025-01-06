Squid Game season 3: Lee Jung-jae on ‘complex’ story ahead

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Squid Game season 3 is going to be the final season — how can it not be epic?

After all, consider for starters where the story could begin. Gi-hun has been captured by the Front Man, and there are questions aplenty as to why he kept him alive. Is he going to use him for future Games? Torture him? Does he have a new-found respect for him after that whole undercover mission? There are only a limited number of episodes to come, and almost all of them are going to be big.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

Of course, there are only so many things that can be said about what lies ahead at this point … but why not turn things over to Lee Jung-jae? Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what the actor had to say in terms of what lies ahead:

“In Season 3, slightly different than Season 1 and 2, there’s going to be more twists and turns and more conflict between the characters — something a little bit different, more complex … It’s going to be chaotic and you are not going to know where we’re taking you.”

To go along with this, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk noted to the site that they are currently working on post-production and that this is the “craziest” batch of episodes they have done so far.

Personally, our hope is that the end of Squid Game does reiterate further what has made this show so special over the years: The long look that it is taking at inequality and how the rich can exploit the poor. This show is more than just colorful visuals and crazy games; it is one of the most effective social commentaries that exists within our time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Squid Game, including some possible spin-offs

What are you most hoping to see across Squid Game season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







