Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: January 2025 update

Is there a chance we will learn more about Black Mirror season 7 between now and the end of January? It goes without saying that we’d like to see more of the series. As for whether or not that’s going to happen, that is where the mystery lies.

For now, though, let’s just start things off here by saying that we’ve known for some time that Netflix is bringing the super-popular anthology series back for more. Based on all early accounts, it also feels like we’re going to be getting something that feels more like the traditional version of the Charlie Brooker series — in other words, more science fiction and less horror.

Now, is there a chance that we’re going to be getting a premiere date soon? That would be wonderful … but there is no indication that it is coming this month. Then again, secrecy is probably something that Netflix wants. Very few shows are as good as this one when it comes to finding a way to surprise people, so why would it be any different here?

It may feel like a cop-out to say that Black Mirror will be back whenever it is back, but that is honestly the case here perhaps more so than any other show that Netflix has. This is one of those perfect shows that can be plugged in at almost any time, and that will likely be whenever the streaming service feels like they have a whole in their schedule. That may mean that we are primed to see it return in the spring, which would feel about right since they are stacked a little bit later on in the year.

What do you want to see on Black Mirror season 7 whenever the show premieres?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

