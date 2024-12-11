Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: December 2024 update

Are we inching ever closer to news on a Black Mirror season 7 premiere date over at Netflix? Let’s just say this: We would love nothing more than to see the dystopian sci-fi drama back as soon as possible.

Now with that being said, is there actually going to be some sort of premiere date reveal before December is over? Of course, there is a chance, but as we’ve noted in the past, we are talking here about one of the most unpredictable roles out there. This is a show that often is promoted in an typical way; we’ve seen episodes launch on a whim, and we have also seen more of a typical rollout.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

For the time being, all we will say here is rather simple: Netflix may go in a slightly different direction this time around. They have no real reason to drop these immediately, and given the roster of things they have out for the next few months, we’d be shocked if we are diving back into Charlie Brooker’s world until we get around to the spring. Heck, it could even be summer!

So while anything is still possible and a premiere-date reveal could come out of nowhere, our general feeling instead is that we’re going to be stuck waiting well past December to get more Black Mirror news. Also, it is important to remember here that there are often not many big reveals right around the holidays, and that may cause a little bit more pause when it comes to what Netflix wants to do with releasing info.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now related to Black Mirror, including some of the new stars

What do you most want to see on Black Mirror season 7, no matter when it premieres?

Do you think the new episodes will be worthy of the long wait? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







