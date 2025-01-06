Golden Globes 2025 winners list: The TV winners

Who were some of the big winners from the TV world at the 2025 Golden Globes? Well, we’re happy to break some of that down!

As many of you know, this can be a long broadcast, mostly because the Globes cover both movies and TV. Given that this is a television news site, we are going to put our focus firmly into that.

Coming into the night, there were a few winners we anticipated — think along the lines of Shogun, Baby Reindeer, The Bear, and more. We’ll also get angry about all of the supporting performers being lumped into a single category for some specific reason.

Comedy Actress – Jean Smart, Hacks. This is hardly a shock, as the Max series is considered one of TV’s best and she’s been nominated before.

Drama Actor – Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun. This is a nice reminder for things to come for the show, widely considered the best of the entire 2024 calendar year.

Supporting Actress – Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer. So far, we’d say that the show is going chalk with a lot of what the early predictions where.

Supporting Actor – Tadanobu Asano, Shogun. This is probably the biggest piece of evidence that the show is sweeping, as the actor is not particularly well-known to US audiences.

Comedy Actor – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear. You can have whatever opinion you want about whether or not the show is a comedy. Personally, we just think Steve Martin should’ve taken it home this year.

Limited Series Actor – Colin Farrell, The Penguin. Arguably the night’s biggest surprise, and the first major upset — despite him being a huge name.

Who did you want to see win at the 2025 Golden Globes?

