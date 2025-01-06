Golden Globes 2025 opening: Nikki Glaser on Timothee Chalamet

We knew entering tonight’s Golden Globes that Nikki Glaser was the host — and with that, of course, came high expectations. We’ve known her for years as a great comedian, but she truly broke out thanks to the Roast of Tom Brady. She is incredibly funny, but this is a difficult stage. Just ask Jo Koy, who bombed by almost every account last year.

In general, we will say this: What we got here was a significant step up from what we got last year. While not every joke landed, a number of them did.

What were some of the highlights here? Well, she really had Eddie Redmayne laughing over some of her jokes about Peacock, the Wicked jokes had a good bite, and she did a good job noting that a lot of movie stars are also TV stars. Her slam of Joker 2 was pretty brilliant. We also give Benny Blacno credit for being able to laugh at that genie joke.

What didn’t work? Well, we’re not sure that the Nicole Kidman jokes fully landed, and Glen Powell looked absolutely nervous before she started telling some of those jokes. The audience did not like what she had to say about directors.

In the end…

Nikki came out and did exactly what she said she was going to — offer up some laughs and toe the line; at the same time, she did not take things to some extreme Ricky Gervais level. This was a somewhat traditional modern-day monologue, and she proved that the Globes made the right choice. Based on this alone, we do think that there is a decent change that she ends up hosting again.

What did you think about Nikki Glaser and her opening for the Golden Globes this year?

