The Penguin season 2 renewal: Early conversations?

As we have noted over the past several weeks, getting a second season of The Penguin at HBO and Max is a tricky thing to figure out. After all, if you are going to feature Colin Farrell front and center, then you have to set it after The Batman: Part II — meaning that the show would not be back until 2027 at the earliest. Meanwhile, you could set the show around someone else, but you have to figure out who that is.

(Personally, Cristin Milioti proved that she is more than capable of anchoring another season on her own; we just have to wait and see if the folks at HBO agree.)

Tonight at the Golden Globes, we got at least the tiniest glimmer of an update courtesy of executive producer Dylan Clark, who noted to TVLine that there are “quiet conversations” happening about when the series could be coming back. We tend to think personally that this is going to take some time, as a lot of people involved here are not going to rush along the process. They have to figure out the story, the proper timing for it, and then beyond that a hundred or so other factors.

Personally, we do think that seeing a series of other villain-centric spin-offs would be as good as anything directly with Oz Cobb himself, but that is due mostly to the enormous roster of great characters that the comic books have produced over the years. Is there a realistic way to introduce a Mr. Freeze or a Poison Ivy into the Matt Reeves universe? What would that really look like in the end?

When do you think we are going to see The Penguin season 2, or some other sort of spin-off from this world?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

