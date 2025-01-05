Deal or No Deal Island season 2 premiere spoilers: A new banker?

In just a couple of weeks, the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 premiere is set to arrive on NBC — are you ready for what’s next?

We’ll admit that there are some reasons to be excited this season based on the contestants alone. Just remember that this time around, we’ve got a roster that includes Survivor icon Parvati Shallow in addition to Big Brother’s own Dr. Will Kirby. It remains to be seen how far any of them are going to go this season, but the nature of this format means that even if you are targeted, there are some ways in which you can save yourself. There are individual challenges and then, there is also luck that comes into play when it comes to playing the actual game at the end of each episodes.

So what exactly will the premiere look like? Well, one thing that stands out at present is a banker — or, to be more specific, a new banker. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Bigger risks, more treacherous twists and unprecedented rewards await 13 new players as they arrive on the mysterious new Banker’s private island.

Who will it be this time around?

For the first season, the role was occupied by none other than Howie Mandel — which obviously made sense given his attachment to the original show. The most hilarious outcome this time around would be for Meghan Markle to turn up, given that she was a model on the OG show and she would be a huge get … but we also tend to think that’s pretty darn unlikely. She certainly doesn’t need the money, and she also has a new show on Netflix coming up that she will likely spend some time and effort promoting.

