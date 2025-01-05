The Rookie season 7 video: Look back at Chen’s story

The premiere of The Rookie season 7 is coming in just a matter of days — and isn’t it going to be a big one for Lucy Chen? We tend to think so!

We recognize why the character is a fan favorite — after all, she’s as determined an officer as they come, but she also has this great, meaty personal arc with her relationship with Tim Bradford. The two have gone through their fair share of ups and downs and while they may not be entering season 7 together, there is still hope. We know that for Bradford in particular, we are going to see him do whatever he can to work on himself. Whether or not that works remains to be seen.

Now if you head over to the official Instagram page for The Rookie, you can see actress Melissa O’Neill do her best to describe everything that her character has gone through. We do tend to think that this is a great way to set the foundation for what is coming up next, and it honestly may be needed for a lot of people out there. The show’s been off the air for a long time, after all.

What advice would we give fans of #Chenford at this point? Honestly, it is pretty simple: Patience, and a lot of it. These are characters who took a long time to get together and by virtue of that alone, it would not come as a shock if it took a long time for the two of them to come back together, either. This is certainly not going to be something that the producers suddenly rush, especially at the expense of any personal growth for both of these people.

