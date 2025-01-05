Will Trent season 3 trailer: Will Angie re-join the force?

In just a matter of a couple of days, the Will Trent season 3 trailer is poised to arrive over on ABC. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, we know from some various sneak previews that we’ve seen already from this season that Will is going to somehow find his way back to the force this season. With that, this is not something you have to worry about all that much. Instead, think more about what’s going to happen when he is back, and then also what happens with some other characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

For most of the off-season here, we have wondered in particular about Angie’s future and what would be coming her way — and honestly for good reason. Remember for a moment that Will is responsible for arrest and in a trailer over at People Magazine, you can see just how much he’s struggling with the guilt of that. Meanwhile, Angie is still working, but also is desperate to find her way back to the force. We tend to imagine that there is a hard road ahead for her.

The largest question that we have now is honestly rather simple: What is going to happen in the event that Will and Angie are in the same room again? These two have such a history and yet, at the same time there almost surely has to be hurt feelings. In what universe would there not be, all things considered? This is going to be a really entertaining season and at the same time, one that probably has a handful of messy moments as well.

Rest assured that if you love the case-of-the-week format with Will Trent, that is also still going to be there. You just have larger stories as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Will Trent, including more on what is ahead

What are you most excited to see at this point when it comes to Will Trent season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







