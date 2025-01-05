Is Jon Hamm leaving Landman, and is Monty dead?

Is Jon Hamm leaving Landman ahead of the season 1 finale? Have we reached the end of the story already when it comes to Monty?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that losing Hamm at this point would be a pretty significant loss, given that he was one of the bigger actors who signed on to the series from the get-go. Yet, him dying after his hospitalization would actually explain why Demi Moore actually came on board, almost as a precursor to her character having a much larger role in a possible season 2.

Now, here is where we should note that technically, Monty is not confirmed to be dead — though you can argue that the phone call from Cami to Tommy is pretty significant evidence.

Why would the show kill off Monty?

Well, there is a legitimate argument that Hamm may have signed on for a season, given that he is an extremely busy actor with other gigs, including The Morning Show and an upcoming Apple TV+ series that has already been renewed for a season 2. Even if this is not a super-demanding gig (we’d compare it to what Nicole Kidman does on Lioness), there is still only so much you can divide out your time.

Also, Hamm’s character may signify further some of the issues that can go along with this job a lot of the time, as there is a lot of stress that goes along with just about every little thing that you do.

One way or another, it feels fair to say that the Landman finale is going to confirm Monty’s fate — we’d argue to just sit back and prepare for whatever way the scales tip.

Do you think that Jon Hamm is leaving Landman, and that Monty is dead?

