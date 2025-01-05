True Detective season 5 premiere date: January 2025 update

We are now into the month of January 2025 and with that, it has been almost a full year since the premiere of the last True Detective season. Do we wish that the show was back on the air? Absolutely, but this is where we must post the sad reminder that we will be waiting a while.

As for how long we are talking about here, let’s just say the following: It will be a miracle if there is any premiere date news at all for the bulk of this year. We know that we’re talking about January at the forefront of this article, but it could be applied to a lot of what is coming after the fact as well.

After all, to date there has been very little said about the fifth season of the crime anthology series, save for a handful of comments made by executive producer Issa Lopez. It is true that we know the new season is being worked on, and that it is going to have an entirely new setting. Beyond that, almost everything else is under the radar for a reason. We are sure that at some point, more intel will start to come out; however, it may not be for several months.

If there is a best-case scenario for the month of January, it is that we hear who is going to be playing the new lead. We’re sure that Lopez and/or HBO are thinking about some possibilities, given that with True Detective as a franchise, you often want your star before even thinking about everyone else.

So when could you possibly see the next season air?

The time period we are hoping for at present is spring 2026, which would theoretically place it after the third season of Euphoria and then the return of House of the Dragon. Nothing may be confirmed, but this is worth hoping for at present.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into True Detective season 5?

Who do you want to star? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

