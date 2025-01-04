Abbott Elementary season 4 spoilers: How Sunny crossover works

In just a handful of days, you are going to see the Abbott Elementary crossover event with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Is this the crossover event of the year? It may be a big too early to say that given that the year just started … but this is absolutely still something that is on our mind.

Now, we know that logistically there were reasons to make this event happen given that both comedies are within the larger Disney conglomerate, and also each are designed for laughs. However, tonally the two are rather different from each other in so many different ways. It is, in that way, still shocking that there are going to be ways to include characters like Mac, Charlie, and Dennis in a show that is about children.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson detailed some of how she approached this episode, including not trying to do anything too extreme and different from a standard installment:

“On our episode, I had the philosophy that we just treat our story the way we would treat any other story … When we went to break it, I said, ‘We need to treat this as not the Sunny cast, but as this is the story we want to tell, which is some volunteers coming to the school who wind up being not so great.’ And we could tell those stories with any number of characters, but we have the Sunny characters, which is great. They come fully locked and loaded with characteristics — you know, fears, loves, wants, whatever. But I thought the key was to treat it like a typical Abbott story.”

Brunson noted that there is one character in the Sunny world who really could not be around the kids in Frank (Danny DeVito). Is anyone really shocked by that? Just imagine what it would look like seeing all of them together.

