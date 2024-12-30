Abbott Elementary, It’s Always Sunny crossover promo: Total chaos

We know that a lot has been said already about the upcoming crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. What can we expect over the course of it?

We are sure that for some out there, this will be an opportunity to wade through the writing in hopes of catching as many different Easter eggs as humanly possible. However, for us we are really just looking at this as an opportunity to have a really good time.

Just think about it like this for a moment — these two shows honestly don’t have much in common beyond their settings. It is equally hard to imagine that Dee, Dennis, and the rest of the gang are going to be allowed anywhere close to a school for longer than just a few minutes. You can’t take this crossover seriously and instead, just prepare for some laughs.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the official promo for the crossover event. In this, you see the Sunny gang arriving to Abbott in what appears to be a volunteer capacity; from there, things get totally nuts. Frank starts an argument, Mac does his best to lay on the charm, and Dennis appears to break things. As for what’s going to happen with Charlie, we honestly shudder to think.

We know that this crossover is technically a two-part event, so it honestly could take some time before we see the other half. (That is going to be slated for the FXX comedy.) If you think that things are going to get wild within the Abbott Elementary world, just prepare accordingly for what could be total insanity when the other show arrives.

