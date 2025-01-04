Chicago Med season 10 episode 9: The Goodwin mystery deepens

We know that it has been a long wait, but Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 is going to be coming on NBC this Wednesday. Want to know more about it?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say here, it is simply this: Entering the installment, all eyes are on one Sharon Goodwin and for a pretty understandable reason. At the end of episode 8, her life was clearly on the line due to Cassidy, someone with a clear axe to grind against her. Luckily, there is a glimmer of hope that she is going to survive, with the person at the center of it being Dr. Archer. Dean was coming to visit her when he saw her in the elevator; by virtue of that, we do think he is going to do whatever he can in order to save her.

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see a collection of new photos for the upcoming episode. While these images do give a handful of things away about upcoming cases, they keep Goodwin’s fate under wraps. Yet, with the way in which a number of doctors are congregating, we would not be surprised if Sharon is being actively treated.

Is there always a chance that the character is killed off? Sure, especially since One Chicago as a franchise is known for taking people out of the equation. However, at the same time we’ve be somewhat surprised if this happens here. Goodwin is one of the most noteworthy faces in the entire franchise and in general, there are only a few Chicago Med characters who have been here from the first season. At this point, we do tend to think that the writers are going to try to keep everyone on board as long as humanly possible.

