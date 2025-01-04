The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Could Aaron ever return?

With the premiere of The Rookie season 7 coming to ABC in just a matter of days, there are a lot of different storylines to comb through. We know that Tim and Lucy have a meaty storyline, and both Nolan and Bailey could struggle when a certain part of her past comes back.

In the midst of all of this, though, we know that there is another part of the story that matters — one related to who is not present on-screen. Heading into the season, it was confirmed that Tru Valentino is not going to be a part of the show as Aaron Thorsen moving forward. We’ve seen departures on the series here and there, but they do still pack a punch. They also leave you asking big questions as to why.

Speaking to Screen Rant, executive producer Alexi Hawley made it clear that there is always a chance that Aaron returns someday — and he also explained the reason for the exit:

Of course. Tru [Valentino] is a great actor, and he was a huge part of our show for several seasons, and so we’d love to have him back in some capacity. It just ultimately felt like, creatively, for where the show was going, that we needed to pivot a bit. But he’s still very much alive in our universe.

The reality with long-running TV shows is that exits happen for a number of reasons. Sometimes, actors want to move on; at other points, there are budgetary restrictions. When it comes to this particular instance, we are simply talking about a choice that was made for the sake of the story. Given that Aaron did make an impact on the show for many years, of course we are still hoping for another appearance at some point!

