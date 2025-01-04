Dexter: Resurrection debate: Will Harrison return?

We know that before too long, filming is going to be kicking off on Dexter: Resurrection –and, of course, there are reasons for excitement. The Showtime series has the potential to be one of the biggest shows of the calendar year and of course, this makes a certain element of sense. We are talking here about the epic return of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in the present. We had a small tease at the start of Original Sin, but that is largely it.

Now, we do have to wonder who is going to be a part of the show beyond Hall, and this is where all the Harrison questions come in. After all, Jack Alcott played Dexter’s son throughout Dexter: New Blood, and given that he is out there still, there are certainly reasons to think that we could see the character again.

For starters, Harrison knows about his father through the lens of the monster within. He is also the one who nearly took him out in the finale. If he learns that Dexter is still out there, isn’t there a case for him to return?

Another reason to think about it at this point is pretty simple: Once upon a time, there were some discussions about a season 2 of New Blood that could continue Harrison’s story. Showtime and the producers were seemingly interested in seeing more of him … but were viewers? This is where things get a little bit tricky. We do think there is a good case for bringing him back and yet, he’s not who viewers want to see. Rather than leaning hard into Harrison’s story, everyone behind Resurrection should be well-aware of the fact that Dexter is really the sell. Also, if you want to play into nostalgia, the best way to do that is by having characters like Batista or Masuka return.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

