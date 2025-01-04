The Way Home season 3 spoilers: That Alice, Colton duet…

We certainly think that there are a few moments from The Way Home season 3 premiere that are generating some conversation. For the sake of this piece, though, why not talk music? Or, to be more specific, a certain duet with Alice and Colton?

The moment that we heard those two singing together within the first episode on the record, it was easy to feel shock — even though we knew ahead of time that the character would be traveling back to the past. Even still, it was a far cry from someone who return this season noting that she had a new five-year plan that including getting into PR. In her mind then, music was just a hobby.

So how is journeying through time about to change Alice? Well, speaking to Variety, co-showrunner Alex Clarke helps to make that clear:

We love the idea of spending the summer with her dad, Brady, and coming back Brady-ified with the sense of “I’ve got a five-year plan. I’m really going to focus at school.” We realized that she’s going into her last year of high school this year, and that’s a bit of a wake up call. She’s a character that has spent so much time in the past, but what does her present look like? Even scarier, what does her future look like? It was really fun to talk about that for this season and the idea that she hits the ground running back in Port Haven and says, “I need to be practical. Music is a hobby and I want to do PR. I need to get good grades.” I think the ’70s for her are a reminder that she’s still young. She can still have fun and be carefree. The time for seriousness might not be there just yet. It’s another example of her falling down the rabbit hole. I think the ’70s are going to be a really lovely inspiring place for her this season.

Certainly, we though that Alice is going to come out of this season a different person — and noting the sort of show The Way Home is, she also could learn some surprising things about time-travel in advance.

