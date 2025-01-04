The Way Home season 3 premiere mystery: Who pushed Alice?

We absolutely came into the premiere of The Way Home season 3 on Hallmark Channel expecting some big reveals … but Alice being pushed into the pond? What in the world does that mean?

One thing we obviously know with this show is that there is always a plan, and we’re sure that the producers knew when they started where they wanted the story to end. For us as viewers, we are just going to have the experience of seeing this play out over time and dealing with all the assorted twists and turns.

Now if you are hoping for answers on this particular mystery, it does not seem as though you are getting them for a while. Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Alexandra Clarke noted that the answer to some of these questions are “down the road.” Also, she indicated that you will some clues and ideas sprinkled in as we move forward:

“There’s a place where you think it’s kind of solved and what we love to do is peel the onion of that mystery a little bit more throughout the season … I remember us being in the room talking about this season, things we’ve never seen with the pond, and we all sat there, well, we’ve never seen someone get intentionally pushed. We all just looked at each other and went, well, there’s your Episode 1 end.”

Now, there is another question beyond who pushed Alice that is also compelling in its own way — why was she pushed? What needed to be done with her back there? We already have heard Alice singing on the record with Colton, and that introduces another layer that is sure to make things (somehow) even messier than they were before.

