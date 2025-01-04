Squid Game season 3 trailer: When to expect it

If you have not heard for whatever reason, not only is a Squid Game season 3 coming to Netflix, but it has also already filmed. By virtue of that, we are at a spot now where we are just waiting to see what the streaming service decides!

While we know that there are rumors and reports of specific premiere-dates out there, at the same time there is one time-frame in particular that has been decided on already. The show could be back as early as the summer! Given how long we had to wait for season 2, that idea in particular may sound crazy … but it is nice to see Netflix eager in offering up some conclusion here and soon.

So with this summer premiere date in mind, we do tend to think it’s possible that Netflix will actually kick off their promotion for the final season sooner rather than later. We’ve already seen a tiny tease of what is coming (see the image of the male robot above), but that is more or less it.

Our sentiment here is that come the spring, a full trailer could end up being released that answers at least a few more questions. Take, for example, what some of the plans are that the Front Man has for Gi-hun. Beyond just that, you also have to think a little more about whether or not some other characters from the Games in season 2 will return — after all, there were still some contestants who were alive! Is there a chance that you’re going to see some of them back to take part in another Games?

Given that you do have that male robot, it does feel like we are going to see one more rendition of “Red Light, Green Light” … and we absolutely think that it is going to be crazy. Also, probably a part of a trailer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

