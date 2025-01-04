Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: A January update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date between now and the end of the month? Recently, we learned that the Jeremy Renner series would officially be coming back for more, and we tend to think that this will lead to some other good news soon.

To be specific, we tend to think that we are going to hear something about filming before too long, potentially as early as this month depending on when the cast and crew start to get to work. What we can say here is that the third season started production in January — so why not do something similar here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Well, there are some complications that could come out of when certain actors may be available — beyond just that, you have to make sure that the scripts are ready and the locations are good to go. We know that the story of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 was being worked on prior to the renewal, and that makes us think that we won’t be forced to wait for some absolutely insane period of time in order to see it.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we’re going to get a premiere date this month; as a matter of fact, we would be honestly surprised if that happens until at least late May / early June, and that is provided that the show can continue to turn around episodes fast. There is no guarantee that this will happen! We just think that if you are Paramount+, you should want to turn things around pretty quickly so that you have a show from the Taylor Sheridan umbrella around in the summer. There is no guarantee, at least for now, that you will have anything else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayor of Kingstown now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 4, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







