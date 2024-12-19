Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big news of the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal on Paramount+ yesterday, now is a good time to wonder — when will the next batch of episodes premiere?

Obviously, you can argue easily that it would be nice to see the show back sooner rather than later but the reality here is a bit different. This is a show that will take some time to film, and we cannot even say that there is a specific timeline for that yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For now, what we would note is simply this: There is a good chance that you will see Jeremy Renner back as Mike in either the summer or the fall. If this was a different show, it would honestly be so much longer … but this is where you have to remember here that shows within the Taylor Sheridan umbrella tend to have a fast turnaround. We know that the creative team has been working on the story for a good while now and by virtue of that, we are happy to think that filming could take place within the first few months of the new year.

One other reason to think that Mayor of Kingstown could be back by the summer is simple: We honestly think that Paramount+ may need it then. Yellowstone is over in its current form, and while 1923 is going to be back in late winter, there may be a gap in the schedule … one that we think that this should very easily fill.

As we know already…

Season 4 is likely going to look and feel different from what is airing before, given that there are new cast members who will be introduced and stories that will play out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Mayor of Kingstown now, including the renewal itself

What are you the most excited to see at this point moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 4?

When do you think it will arrive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, keep coming back to get other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







