Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6: Big bad evidence…

Is Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 on Showtime going to get us closer to finally getting some answers? On paper, it certainly feels that way — especially when it comes to a potential Big Bad.

For the past few episodes, we’ve known that this season has some sort of central adversary, and the idea is that they are behind the Jimmy Powell murder. After all, his body was put on horrific display, and this was also the son of a high-profile judge. Whoever did this was clearly trying to say something, and they also had Powell captured for a stretch before putting this plan into action.

Now if you watched the newly-released promo for episode 6 (more on this below), then you know already that Powell is not the old child who is going to be locked in a service container. There is a pattern here that is going to continue, and that could amplify the stakes further and create a greater sense of unrest.

For Dexter Morgan, we do tend to think that there are a lot of different questions worth asking. Is he going to be thrown into action to stop this person — or, will he be able to better figure out who it is? What has made some of his targets a little easier (all things considered) is that they were all easy to name. This one is not the case and if he is able to figure this out, he will have to figure out a way to think a few steps ahead of just about all of Miami Metro.

Of course, that is without even considering the possibility that the Big Bad here is actually someone within the department already…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

