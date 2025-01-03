The Franchise canceled; no season 2 coming at HBO

Despite all of its ambitious and a great cast and creative team, the world of The Franchise is over at HBO.

According to a report from Deadline, the network has officially canceled the comedy, a satire of big Hollywood superhero productions. Here is what a spokesperson for the network had to say:

“We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors … While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of TV reviews!

So if the ensemble is so “hilarious,” why end the show? Well, the simple answer is that it never quite broke into the mainstream in the way in which the network hoped. It is not poised to be huge awards-season contender, so it also does not have that as a means to further gain viewers. Commercially, it can be hard to gauge ratings since HBO does not release streaming figures on Max … but clearly this show did not perform anywhere near as well as they would have wanted.

Given the record of some of the producers here (especially Iannucci, well-known for his work on Veep), we do believe that HBO will want to work with them again. Ironically, one of the show’s actors in Aya Cash does have a comic-book role that she will be returning to soon in Stormfront. She first appeared as the character back on season 2 of The Boys, and the plan now is to revisit it for another prequel in Vought Rising. That will likely get into the works after the fifth and final season of the flagship show is wrapped up.

Related – When will season 5 of The Boys actually premiere?

What do you think about The Franchise being canceled after one season at HBO?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







