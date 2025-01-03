Outlander season 7 episode 15: Is Claire going to die?

As we prepare ourselves to see Outlander season 7 episode 16 in two weeks’ time, everything feels more life and death. Or, at least that is the case for Claire.

After all, consider the fact that by the end of episode 15, Claire had been shot and her life clearly was left hanging in the balance. The person that can save her is Dr. Denzell Hunter, someone who is still getting used to this level of responsible. He is still young and yet, he now has to figure out how to help someone who has really been quite the valuable touchstone for him for much of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

Speaking to Decider, Joey Phillips, who plays Denzell, had the following to say about where we are leaving off the character:

“It’s such a huge moment for Denzell … Now everything rests on you and you are now the only option left. You know, the doctors have fled. Jamie is begging me to save her life. It’s such a huge thing for him.”

Of course, here is the reality of the situation

We know that an Outlander season 8 is coming to Starz and by virtue of that alone, there is no reason to sit back here and think that we are going to be losing Claire at all. This is the leading lady of both the show and also the Diana Gabaldon novels; while we know that the show is going to have its own unique ending (with season 8 being the final season), we can’t imagine Caitriona Balfe’s character being killed this far away from the series finale.

Of course, none of this is information that any of the characters are privy to. They all have to feel a tremendous sense of danger, almost as though any one thing could happen within a given moment in time.

Related – Be sure to learn more news and insight regarding the next Outlander episode right now

What did you think about the events of Outlander season 7 episode 15?

How do you think that Claire will potentially find her way out of this situation? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







