Silo season 2 episode 9: Could Solo still be alive?

There is no denying that entering Silo season 2 episode 9, there are going to be some pretty epic twists across the board. After all, is Juliette in grave danger? She has encountered a new group of people within Silo 17, and one of them strongly suggested that Solo is dead.

Now, is that really the case? Well, we tend to think that these mysterious newcomers want her to think that for a number of different reasons. For starters, if she thinks that Solo is gone, she will feel totally alone. They could also then try to spin whatever narrative that they want. Will they throw Solo under the bus and/or use him for some personal gain?

We can sit back and question whether or not Solo was good or bad — at the very least, we know that the he threatened Juliette and may not be super-stable emotionally. There are reasons to look at him with a ton of distrust, and this does make his fate all the more interesting. Since we’ve yet to see his body, we do think that he is still out there … but will Juliette want anything to do with him after all this?

Episode 9 is undoubtedly going to be a huge one, given that these mysterious residents of #17 could actually shed some light on Steve Zahn’s character really is — but from there, Juliette may have to make yet another assessment in regards to trust. This is a lot to put on a person who, at the same time, is simply trying to survive. Then again, isn’t the pressure a part of what makes the show so engaging? We just want to see a few big twists and for Juliette’s story to really move forward, given that it has been stuck in one gear at times this season.

