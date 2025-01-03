Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiere date, trailer, & details

On Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see Grosse Pointe Garden Society on NBC.

So, what is this series all about? We should note, for starters, that this series comes from the same people as the underrated Good Girls. By virtue of that, we do think that this is going to be one of those shows that mixes comedy and drama rather effectively. There’s certainly going to be a lot of pretty dark stuff here, mostly because the trailer hints at a dead body being buried in a garden!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the first preview for the series that features the likes of Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, and more. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

“Grosse Pointe Garden Society” follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.

The best-case scenario for a show like this is that it becomes for NBC what Desperate Housewives was for ABC for so many years. The biggest challenge that it does have at the moment is simply having to air at a time in which there is so much competition all across the board, and also in a night where scripted content has historically not worked all that well for the network.

Still, we’re all for big creative swings, especially when a lot of network shows get lost in a sea of sameness. Will this show manage to live up to some of the hype?

What are you the most eager to see moving into Grosse Pointe Garden Society over on NBC?

