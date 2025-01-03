Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5: Did Dexter prove himself?

We came into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 this week with some sort of expectation of a big reveal taking place. So, what exactly did we get in here?

Well, clearly one of the most disturbing moments in here had to be seeing Harry learn about Doris’ pregnancy right in the midst of his affair with Dexter’s biological mother Laura. Meanwhile, he nearly lost his job over keeping a bad guy named Levi Reed from going to prison.

Yet, Harry’s mistake on the witness stand ended up bringing these stories together in a way that was a little bit surprising. It seemed at first as though Christian Slater’s character was going to take out the killer who got away himself … but that’s when his and Dexter’s storyline started to converge.

As it turned out, Dexter was ready and willing to take out the target himself and within that, he made it clear that he was ready to take on Levi potentially himself. Of course, could he have done it in a way that did not involve wrapping Harry up in saran wrap and showing him every part of this process? Probably.

As for the Jimmy Powell case…

Well, let’s just say that there is still not a lot of information that furthers along this story just yet. Harry has been taken off the case, and there is still no super-clear suspect who has emerged. Yet, we do think that there is a certain amount of strangeness still around Miami Metro. Is it possible that someone there is the killer? Or, are we thinking a little too crazy about it? We did have a pretty entertaining episode overall, but that big reveal was nowhere to be seen.

What did you think about the events of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

