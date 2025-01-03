Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The clear target

For those who are not aware, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 is coming to Showtime next week, and we are at the halfway point! What lies ahead from here? Well, we certainly do think that a lot of the tension is going to ramp up further.

Well, the title for the next episode is “The Joy of Killing,” which is about as macabre of a Bob Ross reference as you are ever going to see. We do think that we’re going to see the title character become a little more intent on doing what he does best, mostly due to the fact that he doesn’t want Harry to do it instead. He also proved to his dad that he is both capable and qualified to do some of the darkest of deeds on his own.

Now, we do have a pretty clear sense of who the next target for Dexter is likely to be: Levi Reed, otherwise known as the man who has killed a number of people and yet, was able to stay out of prison due to Harry’s mistake. His father seems ready and willing to help him!

There is no clear synopsis for episode 6 just yet, but we do hope that this story does further along some of the other long-term arcs here, including what is actually going on with a Big Bad, provided of course that they are tied to the Jimmy Powell case. That is, at least for now, the easiest theory that we are bouncing around in our head.

