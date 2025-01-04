Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 4, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight at NBC? Given that we are in the new year, it makes sense to want more of the show and soon.

So, are we about to see some more sketches and/or musical performances tonight? Well, here is where we do have to insert a record scratch: The series is off the air when it comes to new episodes. Not only that, but it may remain this way for a little while.

If we are going to talk about the plans for the future here, they seemingly begin and end with February 16, which is when the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special is poised to arrive. We’ve yet to hear anything that makes us think that we are going to be getting more of the show before then, but if we do, we will be sure to offer up some sort of an update.

As depressing as this hiatus is, we’ll just say that it should prove to be worth the wait on a certain level. This special is likely to be full of callbacks, cameos, and segments honoring the entire fifty-year history of the franchise. We hope that it does live up to the hype, especially since the bar was set pretty high back when the 40th anniversary aired. That was really one of the first times that we started to have hope that Eddie Murphy could come back to host at some point in the future. (He has, and it was great.)

Rest assured that on the other side of the special, the show will go on for SNL. Nobody has announced future plans yet, but we do tend to think that there are a great deal of episodes still to come before the finale.

