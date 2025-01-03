Fallout season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Given that January 2025 is the official start of a new year, why not celebrate with some Fallout season 2 news! Amazon is going to deliver more … right?

Well, here is what has been confirmed so far for the next chapter of the video-game adaptation. Production has already kicked off in Los Angeles, where the show is shooting thanks to a generous tax credit. The bulk of the season 1 cast will be returning, and you also have Macaulay Culkin coming on board for a major role, as well. (Supposedly, he will be playing some sort of scientist.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

So is there any chance at all that Prime Video is going to announce a season 2 premiere date before the month is over? That would be nice without question, but it also feels unlikely, mostly for one pretty-simple reason: The show is still too far away from coming back! There is still a lot of filming to be done and even after that is wrapped, there will be months of post-production. We know that the producers have already come out and said that they would like season 2 to be available for viewers sooner rather than later, but we still think that we are looking here at early 2026 as the most-likely scenario. This means that we will be lucky to get a premiere date announcement before the end of the summer!

We do recognize now that in the interim, Amazon will likely try to distract you with a number of other releases, whether it be Reacher, The Wheel of Time, or Gen V. They all do have established audiences, but we do think that Fallout emerged as one of the company’s biggest hits and it proved to be even more substantial than anyone anticipated.

Related – Learn more now about Fallout season 2 right now, including a Jonathan Nolan update

What do you most want to see on Fallout season 2 leading up to its return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







