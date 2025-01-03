The Agency season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The recruitment

What all can you currently anticipate seeing when it comes to The Agency season 1 episode 8 over on Showtime? At present, there is quite a bit to expect!

So, where do we begin? Well, the first order of business here is honestly noting that there is really not all that much left when it comes to the spy drama. There are only thee episodes left this season and while we know that a season 2 is coming, that is a pretty long ways away! At this point, we tend to think we are going to be lucky to see that arrive until we get to late 2025 or early 2026.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional updates!

Let’s hone in now on what we’re actually going to see on The Agency season 1 episode 8, as Martian is unsurprisingly going to find himself in yet another tight situation. Take a look at the synopsis below for “Truth Will Set You Free”:

Martian’s recruitment doesn’t go to plan. Richardson breaks down the Chinese play for Bosko. Blair uncovers an inroad to Volchok as Henry reminds Dr. Blake what’s at stake. Danny wrestles with her conscience. Sami makes a startling confession.

As we have noted in the past, this season appears to (at least for the most part) hitting a lot of the major beats from the show that inspired it in Le Bureau. However, it does still have a little bit of wiggle room that we anticipate is going to be there for topical stories and the like. The stakes are only going to rise ahead of the finale, and that is when we tend to think the bets are off and there is a legitimately great chance at a big-time cliffhanger.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Agency getting that season 2 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into The Agency season 1 episode 8 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming here before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







