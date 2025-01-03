When Calls the Heart season 13: Early hopes before season 12

Even though the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 12 has yet to arrive at Hallmark Channel, why not think about season 13? After all, there is reason aplenty to be confident in advance!

After all, we have seen a reasonable amount of marketing already about the next chapter of the drama series; yet, at no point in that have we seen any indicator that this is going to be the final chapter. The show has proven itself to be extremely popular over the years, and we are rather pleased that it is back airing in the winter after two seasons in other spots! (While it is possible that football / awards shows could hurt it slightly, it never seemed to in prior years all that much.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV discussions!

Because of all the apparent confidence in the future of When Calls the Heart right now, our advice entering the premiere is quite simple: If you love it, remind your friends to watch! Live viewership is still the most important measurement for determining the future of almost any show on the map, and this is not something that we really foresee changing all that much in the relatively near future.

As for how long Hallmark has to really figure out the show’s future, think the next few months. They will be able to get a good sense of the season 12 ratings before they have to make some decision; remember that filming for a season 13 would begin in the summer (provided that a similar production schedule is kept), and that means that a lot of scripts would need to be written in the weeks leading up to that.

Of course, always cross your fingers and hope for the best — but also remember that viewership matters most of all!

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to When Calls the Heart season 12 right now

What do you most want to see entering a possible When Calls the Heart season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







