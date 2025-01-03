The Way Home season 3 spoilers: The role of music

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, the premiere of The Way Home season 3 is coming to Hallmark Channel tomorrow night. Will it be worth the wait?

We know that there are a lot of secrets pertaining to the show that could still be unearthed here, including what the Del – Jacob reunion looks like and whether or not she is going to learn the truth about a lot of Kat and Alice’s time travel. We are so insanely curious how the show would change if she is fully clued in but regardless, that time-travel component is going to remain present!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV updates!

In particular, we know that this season is going to be huge when it comes to diving back into the 1970’s and while there, you will actually have a chance to see a younger version of Del. While we’re sure that some revelations will come out of this, Chyler Leigh notes to Forbes that there is also a lot to be excited about just from the standpoint of the music alone:

There were a lot of really great singer-songwriters in the ‘70s, and that’s definitely something that’s incorporated in the whole season and I think that musical connection really takes you right to the time. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the songs that have been picked for this season.

This music should help to add to the overall vibe of The Way Home, a series that does at times feel warm and comforting in spite of the fact that it is so high-concept and a significant chunk of it is about people jumping through time. It just never loses sight of the family aspect and how important that is to the overall narrative.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Way Home right now and what else may be coming up

What do you think we are going to see across The Way Home season 3 premiere on Hallmark Channel?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







