Animal Control season 3 episode 2 spoilers: After the premiere…

Following the big premiere tonight on Fox, do you want to learn a little bit more about Animal Control season 3 episode 2?

First and foremost here, can we just say that the Joel McHale comedy is still trying to do whatever it can to find its spot in the mainstream? It hasn’t quite made it there within the first two seasons, but it at least has a capable lead an opportunity for laughs. Also, we do tend to think that the premise alone makes it so that each episode is somewhat different from the next.

In a lot of ways, though, you can argue that this upcoming part of the story is still trying to unravel still everything that happened at the end of last season. For more, just go ahead and check out the full Animal Control season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

Afraid he won’t play nice with her rich new benefactor, Emily tries to keep Frank away from her, which only makes him determined to win her over. Also, Patel’s newfound celebrity pushes Victoria’s patience to the limit when he’s chosen to throw out the first pitch at a minor league game in the all-new “Rattlers and Gators” episode of Animal Control airing Thursday, Jan 9 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ANC-302) (TV-14 D,L,S)

We do think that the timing for the premiere here is at least in some ways smart, mostly in that the folks at Fox can try to leverage it during some NFL broadcasts. The biggest thing that they need to do is find a way to funnel in more viewers is this series is meant to last long-term — given the performance of a lot of the scripted programs that they have, it’s been hard to feel confident about many of them.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Animal Control season 3 episode 2 over at Fox?

