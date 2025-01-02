Dexter: Resurrection: Should Julia Stiles appear as Lumen?

We know that Dexter: Resurrection is going to be coming to Showtime this summer and with filming starting off soon, why not continue to discuss familiar faces?

Well, Michael C. Hall is poised to be the star and executive producer — Dexter Morgan is going to be back in action! Yet, will anyone else join him? There are obviously going to be rumors about someone like Batista given the history there, but can’t other people from the past turn up as well?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

This is where we bring up Julia Stiles’ character of Lumen Pierce, possibly one of the most fascinating and underrated presences throughout the show’s run. She is one of the few people who knew Dexter Morgan’s secret and understands it — she’s also presumably still alive, which we cannot say for a lot of other people out there. (Even Hannah McKay apparently died on-screen!)

Now, is there a real reason to bring her back? We don’t think that she would ever tell Dexter’s secret, so that is probably not a major story concern. The challenge would just be finding a real, tangible reason for the two to get back together — it may just have to be a coincidence, and it could prove to be a really hard sell within this world.

At the end of the day, though, it is easy to sit back and say that Lumen is one of the more prominent loose ends throughout the show’s history, given that she was mostly in season 5 and then disappeared into the ether. There are others out there including Dexter’s one-time stepchildren of Astor and Cody, but they do not have the same sort of potential emotional ammunition that Lumen does.

For us, we tend to think that Lumen would be more of a season 2 / season 3 character than a season 1 — we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Related – Is James Remar coming back as Harry for Dexter: Resurrection?

Do you think we will see Lumen before Dexter: Resurrection wraps up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







