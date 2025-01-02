The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 renewal: A January 2025 update

With us now officially into January 2025, Netflix has to get some news out there on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 soon … right?

First and foremost, here is your official reminder that on paper, the legal drama / Michael Connelly adaptation seems to be pretty darn popular, and we also don’t think it has the same crazy-bonkers budget as some series like a Squid Game or The Witcher. By virtue of all of that, we do tend to think that the streaming service is going to be delivering more news within the relatively near future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

As a matter of fact, we do not think it is some super-crazy thing to say that we want more news on season 4 before the end of the month; as a matter of fact, it would be bonkers to not expect that soon. After all, Netflix should have already had plenty of time in order to gauge further the performance of season 3; also, the sooner that they get the renewal out there, the faster that all of the cast and crew should get to work.

If a renewal is announced soon…

While it may be a stretch to say that The Lincoln Lawyer would 100% be able to come out this year, it is at least possible. For now, our estimation is that a January or February 2026 start would make the most sense, especially when you think about how long shows at the streaming service go between seasons.

We don’t think really have to say what the story for season 4 would be; given what happened with Mickey Haller within the season 3 finale. How can you not try to pick up almost immediately where the story left off?

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to The Lincoln Lawyer right now, including what else could be ahead

Do you think that more news on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is going to be surfacing within the near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







