The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 renewal: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that between now and the winter of the winter, we are going to have official news on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

Obviously, it goes without saying that there is a demand for more of the legal drama … not that this will come as much of a surprise to anyone out there. We do think that it is almost a near-lock that another season happens at Netflix. Not only is there a core audience behind the scenes, but this is also not one of those shows where you have to wait two years between seasons — at least in theory. This is something that matters a lot for a streaming service.

Now, let’s just get to the good stuff: We are pretty darn optimistic at this point that we are going to get news on a season 4 soon, mostly because it would be crazy for that not to happen, all things considered. The earlier that a renewal can happen, the more work can be done on the next batch of episodes. This is a show that shoots in Los Angeles and by virtue of that, don’t you want to get a good bit of work before the summer?

So if we get that renewal this winter, that does increase the odds that The Lincoln Lawyer will come back either late next year or in early 2026. Hopefully, Mickey has some new friends and foils to square off against in the new season. The more opportunities we get for that, the happier we are going to be in the end. It is hard to think anything otherwise at this point!

If you want to help a renewal come even faster, just remember to watch the third season all the way through … and tell your friends!

What do you most want to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 over at Netflix?

