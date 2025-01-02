Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 video: Horsing around

Late tonight the debut of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5 is poised to arrive on Showtime — so how will the story stand out?

Well, the first thing to note here is that a part of this episode will revolve around Dexter having to clean up the mess that he made when it comes to Mad-Dog; however, that’s also not the only thing to note here at all! We know that the title killer is going to continue to move forward, and he likely realizes that one of his problems is not finding a good enough way to sedate some of his victims before his grand finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd4u68lEnhc

If you head over to the official Instagram page for the show right now, you can see Dexter doing what he can to get a hold of some pretty powerful stuff — namely, the M99 animal tranquilizer that he uses to knock out some of his victims. There’s no coincidence that he is surrounded by horses at the time he pilfers some of it, and he creates a diversion to allow him to go through with some of his thievery.

Of course, it is hilarious how easy all of this seems to be for him to pull off at this point, but we suppose that you have to give the guy some measure of a win after one of the most epic fails imaginable on this past episode. All of it does serve as a good reminder that Dexter, as a character, is almost constantly on a knife’s edge. Even if we know that he is not going to be caught, the fact that he almost does on a number of occasions is what makes this world so exciting.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering this Dexter: Original Sin episode right now

What do you think we are going to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do, remember to also come back for some other updates that are coming your way here shortly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







