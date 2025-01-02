Silo season 2 episode 8 sneak peek: Is Solo dead?

Heading into Silo season 2 episode 8 in less than 24 hours, why not see another sneak peek for what’s to come?

Well, we know already entering this particular installment that Juliette Nicholas has her work cut out for her, especially when it comes to trying to figure out what exactly happened to Solo at the end of episode 7. She saw the blood on the stairs and by virtue of that, it may be easy to come up with a theory that something quite terrible has transpired here.

Now, the latest sneak peek certainly suggests that Steve Zahn’s character may have met his demise. If you head over to Collider now, you can see a preview from this episode that seems to suggest that a mystery man may have killed Solo … but is he telling the truth? Is he trying to just intimidate Juliette?

Obviously, there is a lot that inevitably you have to wonder here, including where this person may have come from. Is there a chance that there have been some other people in Silo 17 this whole time? You can argue that and honestly, it would justify to a certain extent some of the rampant paranoia that we have seen Solo have throughout the season. It may seem a little less crazy if he was hiding himself in a vault because he was legitimately afraid that someone was going to find him and kill him.

Is this person responsible for those bodies outside the Vault door? Obviously, there is a lot to think about here and we just hope that there are some answers. After all, remember that Silo has as of late focused more on some other people than it has Juliette, despite her being the lead.

