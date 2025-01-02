The Rig season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the launch of season 2 today on Prime Video, is The Rig season 3 going to happen? Or, have we 100% reached the end?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is acknowledge the simple fact that a lot of viewers may not be aware of this show at the moment, and that makes sense. Just remember that there is a massive sea of programs out there, so why would anyone think that it is easy to keep track of them all?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV updates!

Before we go too much further, here is what the season 2 logline is for the show — and there’s at least a chance it gets your attention if you haven’t seen the show already:

Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. The second series will continue exploring global themes – weaving together the past, present, and future of the planet while taking the viewer to spectacular environments and drawing on the frontiers of cutting edge ocean technology – including the controversial world of deep sea mining. David Macpherson has created a new story that delivers epic thrills and gripping action for a compelling cast of characters, both returning and new.

As for what the future holds here…

Well, nothing has been decided as of yet. However, star Iain Glen (who you may also know from Game of Thrones and Silo) indicated to the Radio Times that there are more stories that can be told:

“It does feel that we haven’t completed that journey. It does feel that we’ve done the middle chapter. There is more to tell.”

Odds are, we’ll hear a little more about the future over the next three or four months; there is no real reason for anyone to wait longer than that.

Do you want to see The Rig season 3 happen over at Prime Video?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







