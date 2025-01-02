Tulsa King season 3 renewal: A January 2025 update

What are the chances that we get an official Tulsa King season 3 renewal at Paramount+ before January ends? If you love the Sylvester Stallone series, let’s just say that there is a lot of positive evidence pointing in your direction.

So, where do we start off here? Well, it only feels right to go ahead and note that there have been reports already that a renewal is coming; not only that, but Stallone may be in talks for a season 3 and 4! This two-season order is something that could be really beneficial for writer Terence Winter and the entire team, as they can plan out potential dates far in advance. It could also raise the question as to whether or not the seasons could film back-to-back, but it is far too early to say anything on this in an official capacity.

For now, there is a legitimately good chance that a Tulsa King renewal, at least for one season, comes out before the month is over. After all, season 2 filmed primarily in the spring and if Paramount+ and the producers want to keep a similar timeline, they really may need to put some things into high gear.

Do they have to start filming in the spring? Not necessarily, but we do think it is important for a show like this to either be an annual event or something close to it. After all, it can be one of the ways that the Taylor Sheridan empire continues to really take hold and dominate the larger TV-scape. Remember that for a lot of other series, especially ones that are airing either on Netflix or Prime Video, you are seeing these huge waits of two-plus years between seasons.

