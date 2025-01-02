Call the Midwife season 14 video: Helen George talks changes

We recognize that there are so many different things to be excited / curious about entering the Call the Midwife season 14 premiere on BBC One, but let’s focus on one in particular: Change. It is something that has long been a constant for the British drama series, as each season represents a year of time within Poplar. That is not going to be any different this time around, but the currents of change may feel all the more obvious due to us entering a new decade.

The 1970’s are officially going to be front and center for the show! So how big of an impact is that going to have on everyone?

Well, if you head over to the official Call the Midwife Instagram page now, you can see a behind-the-scenes video where Helen George and the rest of the cast do their part to explain how important the new decade is to influencing the fashion and style of the story. There are obviously changes to the clothing, but also technological advances that are going to feel totally crazy to some of these characters! Think along the lines of a vending machine, for starters. Everything will start to feel new, but does that mean better? Hardly. We do tend to think that there will be characters resistant to these changes.

So while some things may feel a little bit different entering this next chapter of the story, just remember that this is still a series all about emotional stories and midwives helping mothers in need. That will never change however long the show lasts — and hopefully, it’s going to stay put for quite some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

