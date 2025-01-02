The Last Of Us season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a premiere date for The Last Of Us season 2 between now and the end of January?

Given that the first season of the hit HBO show premiered around two months ago at this point, we recognize that this is around when some people could be getting a tad impatient — and understandably so! We equally would love to see the series back sooner rather than later, but at the same time, you also have to remember that this show does have a long post-production cycle and while filming is done, it takes some time in order to turn it around behind the scenes.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say on the subject of where things stand — we do tend to believe that you will be getting a little more insight on the future of the show before too long. As a matter of fact, there is a chance a premiere date gets announced this month! Just remember for a moment here that the second season will be back in time to be eligible for the Emmys this summer, which does suggest that we are going to be seeing it around at some point in mid-to-late April.

Our personal prediction

We do tend to think that if there is no season 2 premiere date revealed this month, you will see it revealed next month alongside the launch of The White Lotus season 3. After all, HBO loves to use one of their shows to promote their others; we have seen such a wide array of examples of this over the years and at this point, it is pretty darn hard to ignore.

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Last Of Us season 2 premiere on HBO?

