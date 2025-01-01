The Irrational season 2 episode 9 spoilers: A big museum heist

If you have not heard for whatever reason, The Irrational season 2 is going to return with new episodes on Tuesday, January 7. For the sake of this article, though, we’re looking a little beyond that! Season 2 episode 9 is coming to NBC on January 14, and we do think there are some interesting storylines that it will be explore.

Some of you out there may know that there have been headlines over the past few years about museums, in particular when it comes to whether or not the right groups are holding onto valuable cultural artifacts. There was actually a notable segment on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver about this not too long ago, but there is still something powerful that comes with watching it play out in a scripted form.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV news right now!

For a few more details about the story (titled “Another Man’s Treasure”), go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Alec and Marisa investigate a museum heist and a curator and his son might hold the key; the case raises ethical questions about the controversial practice of buying and selling cultural artifacts, which brings old memories for Marisa.

We’re down for us getting some sort of personal story about Marisa at this point, just as we want something like that in almost every episode this season! This is what does make these crime procedurals special; you watch in part for the cases, but the characters are what help it stand out from the pack at the end of the day.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that these next few episodes will garner as much attention as they deserve. We do want for there to be a season 3!

Related – Check out more news on The Irrational season 2 episode 8 right now!

What do you think we are going to be seeing on The Irrational season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







