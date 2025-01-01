Lioness season 3 renewal: A January 2025 update

What are the chances that we hear about a Lioness season 3 renewal between now and the end of January? On paper, it feels inevitable that we will get more. As for whether or not we do this month, though, this is the big mystery that the series has to try to unravel.

The #1 thing that we should go ahead and note here is that there is not much of a question as to whether or not you will see the military drama from Taylor Sheridan back: It is going to happen. The series is an enormous success both commercially and critically, so why wouldn’t it be renewed for more?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to step in here and note that there’s a good chance that you may not get renewal news this month. Why is that? Well, we did not learn about a season 2 renewal in 2024 until far later in the year, and there’s a chance that Paramount+ may not officially greenlight something more until close to the start of production.

Another thing that you do have to remember here is that in terms of publicity, the streaming service seems to be leaning closer to Landman right now. We tend to think that this is the first show of the two to be renewed, especially since it will likely get into production before Lioness will.

As for what another season could look like…

This is not that complicated, as we tend to think that another mission will be at the core of it. The main question to us is whether or not this would require another person to enter the fray, or if Joe can rely primarily on just Cruz and Josie moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now all about the future of Lioness — is there a lot to look forward to?

Do you most want to see when it comes to a Lioness season 3 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







